Jean Smart, Ted Danson Among TV Hall Of Fame Inductees

Jean Smart and Ted Danson were inducted into the TV Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday night (August 13) in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to American television. Alongside Smart and Danson, other inductees included 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, former '60 Minutes' correspondent Ed Bradley, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and documentary filmmaker Sheila Nevins.

The Hall of Fame, established in 1984, honors those who have left a lasting impact on television through their creativity and dedication. The Television Academy announced that this year's ceremony was part of the Televerse festival, an event that brings together fans and industry insiders to celebrate television's achievements.

Danson, known for his role as Sam Malone on 'Cheers', received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award alongside his wife, Mary Steenburgen. Smart, currently starring in 'Hacks', has won seven Emmy Awards throughout her career. Parker and Stone have made a significant cultural impact with their long-running animated series 'South Park', while Sarandos has played a pivotal role in Netflix's original content success. Nevins, a prolific producer, has overseen numerous award-winning documentaries, and Bradley, who passed away in 2006, was a trailblazer in journalism.

The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the honorees' contributions, noting their influence on generations of audiences and professionals. The Hall of Fame selection committee, chaired by Rick Rosen, emphasized the honorees' creativity, leadership, and dedication to the craft.

The ceremony marked the opening of the Televerse festival, which runs through August 16, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at award-winning shows and featuring reunions of popular series. Gold Derby reported that the festival will include various programming and events celebrating television's rich history.