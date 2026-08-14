Jonas Brothers Reveal The Real Story Behind 'Iconic' 'Camp Rock 2' Scene

One of the most "iconic" scenes to come out of Camp Rock nearly didn't happen.

On the August 13 episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas looked back at their time filming 2008's Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam just in time for the premiere of the latest installment Camp Rock 3. Nick revealed that one of his favorite memory from set was the stomp-clap chant sequence in Camp Rock 2, a moment that wasn't originally in the script, per People.

"My favorite Camp Rock memory from back in the day had to be when we got to set. I think it was 7 or 8 in the morning, and we just hear this [noise]," he said. "I'm like, what is happening? Because it wasn't scripted."

However, the revised scene initially got some pushback from some of the cast.

"That iconic moment with the stomp clap thing. It wasn't like, 'We should do this.' We basically refused to do the thing," Nick said, as Joe added, "And that's why we added drumsticks, which ended up making it kind of iconic."

The Jonas Brothers reprised their roles as the fictional band Connect 3 in Camp Rock 3 and served as executive producers alongside fellow Camp Rock star Demi Lovato. Camp Rock 3 premiered August 13 on Disney Channel and was made available on Disney+ on August 14.

Hosted by the Jonas Brothers, Hey Jonas! gives fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions. Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.