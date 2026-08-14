Kubiak: Mendoza May Get More First-Team Reps

By iHeartRadio

August 14, 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Ian Maule / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak announced that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza might receive more first-team practice reps following his impressive preseason debut. Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, showcased his potential during the Raiders' game against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Despite this strong performance, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins remains the frontrunner to start in Week One.

Kubiak praised Mendoza's calm demeanor and ability to execute plays under pressure, noting that he "played good football" and demonstrated consistency. The coach is now considering how to allocate first-team reps between Mendoza and Cousins, who also performed well in his debut with the Raiders, completing five of six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

While Cousins is expected to lead the team as the starting quarterback, Mendoza's performance has sparked discussions about increasing his involvement with the first team. Kubiak emphasized the importance of giving all quarterbacks first-team experience, especially with upcoming challenges like joint practices with the Houston Texans.

The Raiders are preparing for their next preseason games against the Texans on August 20 and the San Francisco 49ers on August 27. Mendoza's continued development and potential first-team reps will be closely monitored as the regular season approaches, beginning with a home game against the Miami Dolphins on September 13.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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