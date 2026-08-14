Lawsuit Accuses Selena Gomez And Her Mother Of Fraud

A federal lawsuit filed on Thursday (August 13) accuses Selena Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson of defrauding investors in their mental health startup, Wondermind. The suit, filed in Delaware, claims the trio misled investors about the company's infrastructure and profitability, leading them to invest nearly $1.2 million.

Wondermind, launched in 2021, aimed to make mental health tools more accessible. However, the lawsuit alleges that promises of a Wondermind app, advertising deals, and celebrity endorsements never materialized. According to the complaint, the founders concealed the company's struggles, failing to inform investors as Wondermind quietly collapsed. The investors are seeking rescission of their investments, along with damages and costs.

The lawsuit also highlights tensions within the company. Reports from The Cut revealed alleged mismanagement by Teefey and Gomez's attempts to distance herself from the startup. Pierson is accused of inflating her business credentials and misappropriating funds for personal use.

Representatives for Gomez, Teefey, Pierson, and Wondermind have not commented on the lawsuit. The case underscores ongoing challenges in the mental health startup sector, where transparency and accountability remain critical.