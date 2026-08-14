Legendary LSU Baseball Coach Dead At 88

Legendary college baseball coach Skip Bertman has died at the age of 88. LSU announced his passing on Friday (August 14), describing him as one of the "most impactful figures" in college sports. Bertman, who was hospitalized due to heart-related issues, transformed LSU's baseball program from an afterthought into a powerhouse.

Bertman led the Tigers to five NCAA College World Series championships in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 2000. Under his leadership, LSU won seven Southeastern Conference (SEC) championships and amassed a record of 870-330-3 from 1984 to 2001. His teams were a remarkable 20-1 in NCAA postseason championship games, and he was named National Coach of the Year six times. Bertman also served as the head coach of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, leading Team USA to a bronze medal.

After retiring from coaching, Bertman became LSU's athletic director in 2001, where he oversaw the construction of several athletic facilities and hired coaches who led LSU to national championships in football, baseball, golf, and track and field. Bertman retired as athletic director in 2008 but continued to support LSU as an ambassador and fundraiser.

Bertman's influence extended beyond his coaching achievements. He inspired countless young athletes and was revered for his ability to see the game unfold before it happened. His legacy includes the "Hold the rope" philosophy, emphasizing teamwork and responsibility.

Bertman is survived by his children and grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. LSU, along with the broader baseball community, mourns the loss of a true legend whose impact will be felt for generations.