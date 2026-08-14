Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges In Murder Of Healthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty on Friday (August 14) to federal stalking charges related to the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, a move that could impact upcoming state murder proceedings. Appearing in Manhattan federal court, Mangione admitted, “I shot Mr. Thompson and he died. I knew what I was doing was illegal."

Mangione, age 28, entered his plea at a hearing scheduled after a joint request by defense attorneys and prosecutors. Judge Margaret Garnett confirmed with Mangione and his legal team that no promises or threats led to his plea and that he understood the consequences, including the possibility of life in prison without parole. “Whatever sentence I ultimately impose, I will not allow you to withdraw your plea,” Garnett said in court. Sentencing is set for Friday, December 18.

Both federal and New York state prosecutors charged Mangione after he ambushed and fatally shot Thompson, 50, outside a New York City hotel on December 4, 2024, as the executive walked to an investor conference. Mangione faces two federal stalking counts and, in a separate state case, murder and weapons charges, both of which could result in life imprisonment. However, because Mangione pleaded guilty federally, his lawyers may seek to have the state case dismissed on double jeopardy grounds—a legal protection that could prevent him from being tried twice for the same act.

During Friday’s proceedings, Judge Garnett explained that Mangione’s sentence could include up to five years of supervised release and substantial fines. The judge also noted that if convicted in the state case, any sentences could run consecutively. Mangione stated he understood the full scope of his plea.

Further litigation is expected as lawyers argue whether New York can proceed with its own trial in light of the federal guilty plea.