Magnetic Toys Recalled Over Ingestion Hazard After 2 Kids Underwent Surgery

About 213,500 “Goody King” magnetic building toys have been recalled across the United States after reports that the toys pose a serious ingestion hazard, leading to surgery for at least two children. According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the building cubes in these sets can break or open, allowing small, strong magnets inside to become loose.

When swallowed, these high-powered magnets can stick together or attach to other metal objects inside the digestive system. The CPSC warns that this can cause dangerous injuries such as “perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.” The importer, Hong Kong-based Yi Suen Commerce, has received at least 27 reports of the cubes breaking or opening, and is aware of two children who needed surgery after ingesting the magnets.

The recalled Goody King toys were sold on Amazon from January 2024 through July 2026, in sets of 45, 56, 100, 120, 150, and 300 pieces, and cost between $17 and $50. The products were available under various themes, including Dinosaur, Forest, Unicorn, and Galaxy. Model numbers for the affected sets are listed on the back of the packaging. A full list can be found on the Goody King recall website.

Customers who have these toys are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Yi Suen Commerce for a full refund. The company will provide prepaid shipping labels for returns and does not require a purchase receipt.

The CPSC stresses the dangers of loose magnets in toys and urges families to check the model numbers and remove affected products from children’s reach. The recall will remain in effect while the company processes refunds and collects returned items.