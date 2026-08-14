NFL Commish Meets With Illinois Lawmakers Over Bears' Stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Illinois lawmakers on Thursday (August 13) in a last-ditch effort to keep the Chicago Bears' new stadium project in Illinois. The discussions come as the Bears consider moving their stadium to Hammond, Indiana, after a measure for a stadium in Arlington Heights failed to pass in the spring.

According to ChiCitySports, Goodell's involvement underscores the urgency of the situation, as the Bears are under pressure to finalize their stadium plans. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has expressed a desire to keep the team in the state and has been in talks with the Bears to explore options in Chicago and Arlington Heights.

The Bears have shown interest in a site near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana, which would be heavily taxpayer-supported. The Indiana site is attractive due to the state's offer of up to $1 billion in incentives, funded by taxes around the stadium project. Meanwhile, the Arlington Heights site would require property tax rate agreements and infrastructure support.

As reported by ABC7 Chicago, the NFL's owners and executives have been briefed on the Bears' stadium plans, focusing on the two viable sites in Arlington Heights and Hammond. Goodell confirmed that the Illinois legislature is working on a bill to keep the Bears in the state, with a deadline of May 31 for a decision.

The Bears have not commented on the outcome of the meeting, but the team is expected to announce its decision on the new stadium location by late spring or early summer. The situation remains fluid, with both Illinois and Indiana vying to host the iconic team.