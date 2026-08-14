Nicole Kidman opened up about her life after her divorce from country star Keith Urban.

Kidman, 59, opted not to get into specifics about the split in a new interview with British Vogue; however, she shared that she’s had a “feelings first” approach to her post-divorce life. Kidman told the publication, “that’s just who I am. I don’t overthink things and I’m probably not that analytical. I’m far more feeling-centred and I lead with my heart. I just go, ‘OK, what do I feel here? I’ll give it a go.’ It throws people, because I think they think I’ll be far more measured and I’m not.”

Kidman added during the interview that she “can still approach things intellectually, but my desire is not to be ruled by my head. I’ve always wanted to live a well-examined life, so what does that entail? Trying things, making mistakes, failing, getting back up, moving on, embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities. But at the same time I’m like, ‘OK, I didn’t expect this. I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.’ You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You have to adjust. You adapt. The future, it’s completely unknown to me right now.

“There was a point where I was very fearful and deeply vulnerable, which is exposing,” Kidman continued during her interview with British Vogue. “And then at the same time [I’m] going, ‘Well, I can either really not confront it and just curl up, or I can just go forward with an enormous amount of hope.’”

Kidman and Urban, 58, met in 2005, and got married in 2006 in Sydney, Australia. They share daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 18, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 15. Kidman cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed to divorce Urban in September 2025, following months of separation. Their divorce was finalized in January 2026, ending the marriage after nearly 20 years.