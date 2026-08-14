President Trump Orders Return To Steam Catapults On Carriers

President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Navy to revert to steam catapults for launching aircraft from its Ford-class carriers, moving away from the advanced electromagnetic systems currently in use. On Thursday (August 13), Trump signed a national security memorandum mandating the change, citing the electromagnetic catapults as "not good" and overly complex. The directive affects all nuclear-powered carriers in the Ford class, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, USS John F. Kennedy, USS Enterprise, and the forthcoming USS Doris Miller.

The decision is expected to cost billions of dollars and has drawn criticism from the California-based contractor General Atomics, which is responsible for the electromagnetic systems. The company warned that this change could impact carrier readiness, national security, and U.S. technological superiority. According to a Reuters report, Trump has long criticized the electromagnetic system for being expensive and less effective than steam catapults.

The electromagnetic system, known as the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), requires fewer sailors to operate and takes up less space on the ship. However, Trump has expressed a preference for the older steam catapults, which he claims are more reliable. The Associated Press reported that the memo directs the Pentagon and Navy to present plans for removing EMALS within two months.

The move comes amid ongoing debates about military spending and technology. The Navy has struggled with recruitment, and there are concerns about the impact of this decision on the Navy's operational capabilities. Despite these challenges, Trump's directive signals a significant shift in the Navy's approach to aircraft carrier technology.