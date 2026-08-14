President Visits New York To Discuss Crime

President Donald Trump visited Garden City, New York, on Friday (August 14) to highlight a significant drop in crime rates and support Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman's gubernatorial campaign. Speaking at the Nassau County Police Academy, President Trump announced the release of an FBI study showing a 9.3% decrease in violent crime nationwide in 2025, marking the largest single-year drop since 1937. The study also reported an 18.1% decline in murder and non-negligent manslaughter.

During his visit, President Trump criticized Democrats for allegedly trying to defund the police and condemned sanctuary cities. He also endorsed Blakeman, who is running against Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. The president's visit is part of a broader effort to boost Republican candidates in battleground races ahead of the November midterm elections.

According to ABC7NY, the visit brought attention to Blakeman's campaign, as recent polls show Hochul leading Blakeman by 10 points. Crime has become a significant issue in the governor's race, with both candidates claiming to have better public safety records.

The event in Garden City drew protests, road closures, and heightened security. AP News reported that Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel accompanied Trump, breaking traditional norms by appearing at a politically charged event.

Despite the political nature of the visit, President Trump focused on crime reduction, an issue he has consistently promoted as a key success of his administration. KATV noted that Trump narrowly won Nassau County in 2024, flipping it to the GOP for the first time in over two decades.