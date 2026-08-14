Rap Rising: Quavo Puts Fans In A ‘Trance’ With New Song From Upcoming Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 14, 2026
Quavo is back with a brand-new song from his anticipated album.
On Friday, August 14, the Atlanta native shared his latest single, "Trace (Walk It Down)," produced by Pharrell Williams. The upbeat single is bound to get any party started. The ladies will be mesmerized by all three verses as Quavo raps about tossing cash in the air, rocking his designer clothes, and turning up at the function.
"All the bad b***hes want a new thing," Quavo spits. "Throw it back, catch it like a boomerang/Fifty thousand ones, bought a new chain/I go Louis Vuitton down to the shoestring."
"Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile- a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter," Quavo said about working with Pharrell. "He levels you up."
"Trance (Walk It Down)" is his second solo single of 2026 following "HAAVIN," which debuted back in June during Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The song is set to appear on Quavo's forthcoming solo album QRÖMELIFE.
Quavo's new banger at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Tyga, Rod Wave, Dave East, Juicy J, and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Quavo, "Trance (Walk It Down)"
Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux, PROLIFIC (Album)
Hit-Boy, HITStory 2: Success is a Dirty Word (Album)
Trippie Redd, NDA (Album)
Internet Money, WE ALL WE NEEDED (Album)
Paul Wall & Termanology, Repeat Repeat Repeat (Album)
DeeBaby, Junkie Mode 2 (Album)
Noodah05, Champion Story (Album)
The Musalini & 9th Wonder, The Don & Eye 3: The Trilogy (Album)
P-Lo, OUT THE BOX (Album)
Dame D.O.L.L.A, Houston, We Have A Problem (EP)
E-40 featuring Busta Rhymes, "Play If You Want"
Flo Milli, "Too Bo$$y"
Sleep Hallow featuring Kyle Richh, "Fine"
Kash Doll featuring Alex Vaughn, "NWM"
MARCO PLUS, "Peace Sign"
Denzel Curry featuring Kenny Beats & Yebba, "Difference"
Russ, "Coulda Shoulda Woulda"
Molly Santana, "Live Your Life"
ZEEDY WILL, "A$$ Like That"
1900Rugrat, "Panic At The Disco"
Rakim featuring Kurupt, Masta Killa & Kokane, "Going Down"
DocturDot, "1x4DaWonton"