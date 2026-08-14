Rap Rising: Quavo Puts Fans In A ‘Trance’ With New Song From Upcoming Album

By Tony M. Centeno

August 14, 2026

Quavo is back with a brand-new song from his anticipated album.

On Friday, August 14, the Atlanta native shared his latest single, "Trace (Walk It Down)," produced by Pharrell Williams. The upbeat single is bound to get any party started. The ladies will be mesmerized by all three verses as Quavo raps about tossing cash in the air, rocking his designer clothes, and turning up at the function.

"All the bad b***hes want a new thing," Quavo spits. "Throw it back, catch it like a boomerang/Fifty thousand ones, bought a new chain/I go Louis Vuitton down to the shoestring."

"Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile- a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter," Quavo said about working with Pharrell. "He levels you up."

"Trance (Walk It Down)" is his second solo single of 2026 following "HAAVIN," which debuted back in June during Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The song is set to appear on Quavo's forthcoming solo album QRÖMELIFE.

Quavo's new banger at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Tyga, Rod Wave, Dave East, Juicy J, and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Quavo, "Trance (Walk It Down)"

Nipsey Hussle & Bino Rideaux, PROLIFIC (Album)

Nipsey Hussle
Photo: All Money In & Out/Atlantic Records
Hit-Boy
Photo: Surf Club Inc

Trippie Redd, NDA (Album)

Trippie Redd
Photo: 1400 Entertainment/10K Projects/Atlantic

Internet Money, WE ALL WE NEEDED (Album)

Internet Money
Photo: Interscope Records/Mercury Records

Paul Wall & Termanology, Repeat Repeat Repeat (Album)

Paul Wall
Photo: Perfect Time Music Group

DeeBaby, Junkie Mode 2 (Album)

DeeBaby
Photo: Create Music Group

Noodah05, Champion Story (Album)

Noodah05
Photo: Noodah05

The Musalini & 9th Wonder, The Don & Eye 3: The Trilogy (Album)

9th Wonder
Photo: Perfect Time Music Group

P-Lo, OUT THE BOX (Album)

P-Lo
Photo: Everywhere Like Air/EMPIRE

Dame D.O.L.L.A, Houston, We Have A Problem (EP)

Dame Dolla
Photo: Front Page Music

E-40 featuring Busta Rhymes, "Play If You Want"

Flo Milli, "Too Bo$$y"

Sleep Hallow featuring Kyle Richh, "Fine"

Kash Doll featuring Alex Vaughn, "NWM"

MARCO PLUS, "Peace Sign"

Denzel Curry featuring Kenny Beats & Yebba, "Difference"

Russ, "Coulda Shoulda Woulda"

Molly Santana, "Live Your Life"

ZEEDY WILL, "A$$ Like That"

1900Rugrat, "Panic At The Disco"

Rakim featuring Kurupt, Masta Killa & Kokane, "Going Down"

DocturDot, "1x4DaWonton"

Quavo
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