"Working with Pharrell means you need to be versatile- a sound bender, a wave creator and a trend setter," Quavo said about working with Pharrell. "He levels you up."



"Trance (Walk It Down)" is his second solo single of 2026 following "HAAVIN," which debuted back in June during Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show in Paris. The song is set to appear on Quavo's forthcoming solo album QRÖMELIFE.



Quavo's new banger at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. The collection of fresh tracks also holds new bangers by Tyga, Rod Wave, Dave East, Juicy J, and others. Stream the playlist up top and scroll below for more new music out this week.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE