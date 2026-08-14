Red Sox, Royals To Meet In 2027 Field Of Dreams Game

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today that the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals will face off in the 2027 Field of Dreams game. This event will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2027, in Dyersville, Iowa, the iconic filming location of the classic baseball movie 'Field of Dreams'. This marks the fourth time MLB has hosted a game at this site.

The announcement follows the recent matchup where the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Minnesota Twins in this year's game. The Field of Dreams game has become a cherished event for baseball fans, bringing the magic of the movie to life with a real MLB game.

According to The Stadium Insiders, initial leaks suggested the matchup when a screenshot of the Red Sox's Instagram feed surfaced, showing a game scheduled in Kansas City on August 12, 2027. The post was quickly removed, but it hinted at the traditional format of the Field of Dreams game, which includes an off-day followed by two more games in Kansas City.

While fans are eager for this event, there's uncertainty surrounding the 2027 MLB season due to the upcoming expiration of the league's collective bargaining agreement. Negotiations could potentially impact the season's start.

For those planning to attend, it's advisable to book accommodations early, as hotels in Dyersville and surrounding areas are adjusting prices for the event. Fans traveling from Field of Dreams to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City should expect a 6-7 hour drive.