Sam Smith Calls New Album A 'Love Letter' To Fiancé Christian Cowan

Sam Smith is immortalizing their love for fiancé Christian Cowan.

In an August 11 appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, the English musician, 34, shared their love for their fiancé and how he influenced Smith's upcoming "incredibly romantic" album Hazel Eyes, per People. Smith confirmed in July that they were engaged after three years of dating. Not only was Cowan a source of support while Smith made the record, but the album as a whole is a "love letter" to the fashion designer.

"He's been so beautiful and encouraging through the whole process of this record," Smith said, adding, "It's been the balancing act of, 'How much do you share?' Not wanting to share too much but also it's about him and it's a love letter to him as a record and of this time that we're in."

However, the "Stay With Me" singer didn't always think writing from a place of love come easy. In fact, they explained that they were "always very scared of falling in love" after finding success with albums like their 2014 debut In the Lonely Hour.

"I was like, I better stay miserable," Smith said. "But I knew that when it was time and I was truly in love and I could really pull from that place, that I didn't want to be scared of all of that. I found it a very deepening and enriching thing to pull from as an artist."

Hazel Eyes drops August 21.