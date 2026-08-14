Second Sailor Went Overboard Off A Ship In The USS Lincoln Strike Group

A sailor serving on the USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., a destroyer in the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group, went overboard in the Middle East on April 12, according to US officials and a current Lincoln crew member. The incident happened during the carrier group's extended deployment as part of US military operations near Iran.

The sailor was quickly rescued from the water and brought aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for medical evaluation before being flown off the ship for further care. Officials said it was not immediately clear whether the sailor had jumped or accidentally fallen into the water. This is the first reported man overboard incident involving a ship other than the Lincoln within the strike group, and it comes amid growing concerns about morale and mental health among deployed sailors. All Navy ships regularly conduct man overboard drills to prepare for such emergencies, whether accidental or intentional.

Families of crew members and lawmakers have raised alarms about deteriorating mental health, shortages of supplies, and difficult living conditions aboard the Lincoln, which has now been at sea for more than 200 days without a port call.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth disputed reports of poor conditions and a growing mental health crisis, stating that the Navy is doing everything possible to support its sailors and that “conditions on the Lincoln had been completely misrepresented.” He told reporters that each ship and crew is provided with resources, including religious, medical, and mental health professionals.

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is expected to be replaced soon by another carrier group as part of a planned rotation, according to US officials. The Navy has not released further details about the overboard incident or the rescued sailor’s current condition. As the deployment continues, questions remain about how the Navy will address both operational demands and the welfare of its personnel.