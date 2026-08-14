Sombr Shares Poignant Message For Fans Dealing With Body Image 'Struggles'

Sombr has a powerful message for fans.

The "Homewrecker" singer, 21, hit the stage this week at the Syd For Solen music festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, this week and took some time to address the crowd and connect with fans who may be struggling with body image issues to let them know they are not alone.

"For anyone out there in the crowd that looks in the mirror and doesn't always like what they look [like], just know – you're beautiful, other people have the same struggles, and I love you so much," he said.

The moment came before he performed his single "My Body Isn't Ready," a vulnerable track that dropped in June and details his own body image insecurities. These struggles were reflected in the accompanying music, starring Obsession actress Inde Navarrette, where sombr covers himself in paper mache to fit the mold expected of him.

"I like you, but my body isn't ready/ I want you, but the mirror won't let me/ I try to be the person you're expecting/ But I'm not ready," he sings. "If I could crawl out of my own skin, would you let me in?/ If we could just be those kids again, maybe I could swim."

The "back to friends" musician is on the road for his You Are The Reason tour, which kicked off July 22 in Mexico City, and will take him around North American before wrapping up November 23 in New York City.