Taylor Swift Debuts New Look One Month After Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift is switching up her style one month after marrying husband Travis Kelce.

In new photos shared by Page Six, the "Opalite" singer seemingly ditched the longer locks she has been sporting in recent years, having cut off several inches and opting instead for a shorter style that sits near her shoulders. She did, however, keep her signature bangs for her new 'do.

Swift was seen exiting the private members-only club Annabel's in London during a girls' night out on Wednesday (August 12), wearing a lilac Delphine minidress with metallic floral details paired with a crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin bag and Aquazzura stiletto sandals.

The Life of a Showgirl musician and the Kansas City Chiefs player said "I do" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 in front of 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.

Kelce recently spoke out about their wedding for the first time while addressing media during training camp this week, calling it the "best night of my life."

"Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us," he said. "It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration."