Trump Goes To SCOTUS Over Ballroom Project

President Donald Trump is taking his fight to the Supreme Court to keep his $400 million White House ballroom project on track. On Friday (August 7), his administration filed an emergency request for a stay of the injunction issued by a lower court. The appeals court had ordered a halt to construction, citing the need for congressional approval.

The ballroom, which is planned to include bomb shelters and other security features, has been a controversial project. Trump argues it is essential for national security, particularly after an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April. However, the court ruled that the project cannot proceed without Congress's authorization, as reported by Reuters.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued to stop the construction, celebrated the ruling. "The White House belongs to the American people," said Brent Leggs, the group's president. The appeals court decision, which was a 2-1 ruling, allows for underground work but blocks above-ground construction until Congress acts, according to AP News.

Trump, who has raised funds from private donors for the project, criticized the decision as politically motivated. He emphasized the need for the ballroom to accommodate state visits and grand events. The administration argues that the security upgrades are necessary to protect against threats like drones and biohazards, as detailed by BBC News.

The Supreme Court's decision will be pivotal in determining the future of the ballroom project, which has been a significant structural change to the White House in over 70 years.