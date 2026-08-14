US Men's Flag Football Loses For First Time In 14 Years

The US men's flag football team faced a rare setback today (Friday, August 14) at the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany, losing to American Samoa 38-32. This marks the first defeat for the team in 14 years. Despite the loss, the team remains in contention for its sixth consecutive world championship title.

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led American Samoa to victory, surprising many with their performance. However, Team USA quickly rebounded with a decisive win over Australia, securing their place in the quarterfinals where they will face Japan tomorrow.

The stakes are high at the championships, with two Olympic quotas per gender available for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Although the United States has already secured Olympic quotas as the host nation, the team is motivated to defend its title.

The US team, led by head coach Jorge Cascudo, has been dominant in the sport, having won five consecutive world titles and maintaining the number one ranking globally. Cascudo emphasized the importance of earning their place, stating, "We have to win the tournament in order to get the bid. We want to make sure that we win and continue winning championships."

The championships are being held from August 13 to 16, with teams from around the world competing for a spot in the upcoming Olympics. The US team remains focused on their goal of winning another championship and solidifying their status as the top team in the world.