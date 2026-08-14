U.S. Missionary Kevin Rideout Freed After Niger Kidnapping

Kevin Rideout, an American missionary pilot, has been released after being held captive in Niger for over nine months. Rideout, who was kidnapped outside his home in Niamey, Niger, last October, is now in U.S. custody and in good health, according to CNN. The missionary organization Serving In Mission (SIM) confirmed his release, expressing gratitude for his safe return.

Rideout was abducted by three unidentified men and taken toward the Tillaberi region, where Islamist militants are active, as reported by U.S. News & World Report. Despite a lack of public information about his status during captivity, his release had been a priority for U.S. officials. The New York Times reported that proof-of-life images confirmed Rideout's good health.

Details surrounding his release remain unclear, including the identity of his captors. Niger has experienced increased militant activity, particularly from groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The U.S. Embassy in Niamey had issued a travel warning following Rideout's abduction, highlighting the heightened risk of kidnapping in the region.

Rideout, who served as a missionary in Niger for 19 years, is now en route to the United States to reunite with his family. His release marks a significant relief for the missionary community and U.S. officials who worked tirelessly to secure his freedom.