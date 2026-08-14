Vance: Keeping Gas Prices Down Is War's Number One Goal

In a recent interview with Fox News, Vice President JD Vance emphasized that the primary goal of the ongoing conflict with Iran is to maintain low oil and gasoline prices for Americans. This priority, according to Vance, even surpasses the objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Vance stated, "That's goal number one—keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country."

The war, which began on February 28 with the United States and Israel launching an offensive against Iran, has led to significant increases in gas prices. This is largely due to Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that previously facilitated about 20% of the world's maritime oil traffic.

Vance's comments mark a shift from President Donald Trump's initial justification for the war, which focused solely on stopping Iran's nuclear ambitions. However, the vice president's remarks reflect a more cautious approach now adopted by the U.S. administration, which involves applying strong economic pressure on Iran while military tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz.

As reported by Al-Monitor, Vance expressed confidence that the U.S. is achieving its goals, though he acknowledged the unpredictability of Iran. The administration's focus on economic measures comes as diplomatic efforts remain stalled, with both Washington and Tehran holding firm on their conditions for reopening the strait.

According to ABS-CBN, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced impending economic sanctions aimed at further isolating Tehran. The U.S. hopes that economic strain will compel Iran to yield, as military options are limited due to depleted missile and drone stockpiles.

The ongoing conflict and rising gas prices have impacted President Trump's approval ratings, with midterm elections approaching in November. Republicans are concerned that the war's unpopularity could jeopardize their control of Congress.

The New Indian Express reports that despite recent discussions of a potential agreement to reopen the strait, Iran's conditions, including lifting the U.S. blockade and ending the war, remain unacceptable to the Trump administration.