What NFL Preseason Games Are Happening Tonight? Here's How To Listen!
By Bill Galluccio
August 14, 2026
Photo: Douglas Sacha / Moment / Getty Images
Week 1 of the NFL Preseason continues tonight (August 14) with six match-ups starting at 7pm E.T. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the schedule below:
Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Denver— 850 AM / 94.1 FM KOA | 103.5 The Fox
- Atlanta— 92-9 The Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Tampa Bay — 98ROCK Tampa Bay | 95.3 WDAE
- New York — Q104.3
Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Miami— Big 105.9 | Fox Sports 940 | Tu 94.9 | Wave 92.7
- Washington — Big 100 | 910 The Fan | Newsradio 1140 WRVA
Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.Podcast Network.