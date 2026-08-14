What NFL Preseason Games Are Happening Tonight? Here's How To Listen!

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason continues tonight (August 14) with six match-ups starting at 7pm E.T. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the schedule below:

Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons — 7:00 PM ET

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets — 7:00 PM ET

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Miami Dolphins @ Washington Commanders — 7:00 PM ET

• Listen

Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.Podcast Network.