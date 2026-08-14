World War II Memorial On National Mall Vandalized With Spray Paint

The World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., was vandalized on Thursday (August 13), with pink and red spray paint and soapy bubbles covering parts of the site. The graffiti included the phrase "Clean hands, dirty money," written in bright paint across the memorial, while the main fountain overflowed with white suds.

Uniformed U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops arrived quickly, cordoning off the area with yellow tape and blocking visitors from entering. Investigators examined the damage, and cleanup crews began removing the paint and soap.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that authorities have arrested a female suspect and charged her with two felonies.

"This morning, we are filing two felony charges, Depredation Against Property of the United States and Destruction of Veterans' Memorials, in Federal District Court against Melissa L. Farris, offenses that carry penalties of up to ten years in prison. She is now in custody," Pirro wrote on X Friday morning.

Federal officials strongly condemned the incident. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior called the vandalism "an utter disgrace and will not be tolerated," adding, "Our U.S. Park Police are on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The public should know we will find the person responsible for this disgusting act." The memorial honors over 400,000 Americans who died in World War II and the millions who served.

The vandalism drew strong reactions from visitors and veterans. Debra Mortensen, an Army veteran visiting from Minnesota, told Fox News, "It just makes me absolutely irate. I was offended because people fought and died for our country, and it’s dishonoring our country and all we’ve been through."

President Donald Trump addressed the incident in a Truth Social post, writing, "Our beautiful World War II Memorial was just hit by Spray Painting Vandals. THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II. First the Reflecting Pool, now this. We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from???"

The World War II Memorial has previously been targeted, including a 2016 incident related to pipeline protests. The memorial recently reopened in May after a $4 million renovation.