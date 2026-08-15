CBS News Correspondent Matt Gutman Accused Of Sexual Harassment

CBS News correspondent Matt Gutman is facing allegations of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by former ABC News producer Samira Said. The lawsuit, filed Friday (August 14) in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Gutman of making inappropriate sexual remarks during two work assignments several years ago when he was employed by ABC News.

Said claims that during one assignment, Gutman initiated a conversation about a female correspondent's appearance, reducing her professional standing to a numerical score based on her physical attributes. Other male crew members allegedly joined in the conversation, attempting to involve Said, who declined and stated the discussion was inappropriate. In a separate incident at a movie press event, Gutman allegedly made a sexualized comment about Said in front of coworkers, insinuating she had an after-hours date in the city.

The allegations against Gutman are part of a broader lawsuit against ABC News and its parent company, The Walt Disney Company, accusing them of wrongful termination and failure to accommodate Said's health issues. Said claims she was wrongfully fired in 2025 after dealing with mental health challenges, including being denied medical leave despite a psychiatrist's approval.

Gutman, who joined CBS News in January 2026, was previously with ABC News for nearly 20 years. He was the first high-profile hire by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. CBS News and Gutman have declined to comment on the lawsuit, as they have not yet seen the complaint.

Said is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney's fees. The lawsuit highlights ongoing concerns about workplace culture and the treatment of employees within media organizations.