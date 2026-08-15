NYT: Government Investigated Left-Leaning Groups Amid Minnesota Unrest

The federal government reportedly investigated left-leaning groups during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota, according to newly released documents. The New York Times reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted surveillance on several political organizations amid widespread protests against immigration enforcement operations.

The investigation targeted groups such as labor unions, socialist organizations, and the Sunrise Movement, a climate change advocacy group. DHS officials believed these groups provided support to "violent opportunists and agitators" during protests in Minneapolis and other areas. The protests were sparked by the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by immigration agents.

Quartz reported that DHS used administrative subpoenas to obtain financial records from the targeted organizations, including the Service Employees International Union and the Communications Workers of America. Undercover agents also monitored activists at community gathering places and infiltrated private Signal group chats to track conversations about planned protests.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Puppet Master," has faced criticism for its invasive nature. Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bernie Burnham condemned the probe, stating it was an attempt to intimidate unions and communities standing in solidarity with immigrants. The investigation has also drawn legal challenges, with some search warrants being dismissed due to lack of evidence of criminal conduct.

Common Dreams highlighted that the investigation concluded without evidence, but with political animus, labeling the targeted groups as part of a conspiracy. The First Amendment advocacy group Defending Rights and Dissent called the investigation a "disturbing, invasive, and utterly unjustifiable attack on freedom of expression and political dissent."