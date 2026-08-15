What Time Are Preseason Football Games Today? Here's How You Can Listen.

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason wraps up today (August 15) with seven games on the schedule. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the match ups below:

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET

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Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET

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Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET

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Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs — 4:00 PM ET

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Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints — 4:00 PM ET

New Orleans — WWL

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens — 7:00 PM ET

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Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks — 8:00 PM ET

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Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.