What Time Are Preseason Football Games Today? Here's How You Can Listen.
By Bill Galluccio
August 15, 2026
Week 1 of the NFL Preseason wraps up today (August 15) with seven games on the schedule. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the match ups below:
Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Carolina — 99.7 The Fox
- Buffalo — WGR 550 SportsRadio
Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Cleveland — 98.5 WNCX | 92.3 The Fan
- Chicago — ESPN 1000
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Minnesota — 101.3 KDWB | KFAN FM 100.3 | Kool 108 | Cities 97.1 | K102
- New York — WFAN Sports Radio New York | WFAN2
Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs — 4:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Los Angeles — 93.1 Jack FM
- Kansas City — 106.5 The Wolf
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints — 4:00 PM ET
- New Orleans — WWL
Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens — 7:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Philadelphia — SportsRadio 94WIP
- Baltimore — ESPN 630 | El Zol 107.9
Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks — 8:00 PM ET
• Listen
- Dallas — 105.3 The Fan | La Grande 107.5 FM
Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.