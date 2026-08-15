What Time Are Preseason Football Games Today? Here's How You Can Listen.

By Bill Galluccio

August 15, 2026

Football field end zone ball
Photo: Yobro10 / iStock / Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL Preseason wraps up today (August 15) with seven games on the schedule. You can listen to all the action on our free iHeartRadio app! Check out the match ups below:

Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants — 1:00 PM ET

Listen

Los Angeles Rams @ Kansas City Chiefs — 4:00 PM ET

Listen

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints — 4:00 PM ET

  • New Orleans — WWL

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens — 7:00 PM ET

Listen

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks — 8:00 PM ET

Listen

Want more NFL content? We got you covered with the NFL Podcast Network, featuring some of the biggest shows, including NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal and NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin on the NFL Podcast Network.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices