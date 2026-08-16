Actress Hayden Panettiere Dead At 36

Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her acting roles in the TV series 'Heroes' and 'Nashville,' has died at the age of 36.

Her passing was confirmed by TMZ and ABC News.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement to ABC News.

Panettiere's career began with roles in television commercials before she gained fame for her portrayal of Claire Bennet in the hit series 'Heroes.' She later starred in the musical drama 'Nashville,' where she showcased her singing talents alongside her acting skills.

Her sudden death comes two years after the loss of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died from cardiomegaly and aortic valve complications at the age of 28. Hayden had openly expressed her grief over her brother's passing, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

As the entertainment world mourns the loss of Hayden Panettiere, fans and colleagues remember her as a talented actress and a loving sister.