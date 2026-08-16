Beshear Says He's Heard Nothing Regarding McConnell Health

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has expressed frustration over the lack of communication from Senator Mitch McConnell regarding the senator's health. During a Sunday (August 16) appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation," Beshear stated that despite repeated requests, he has not received any updates from McConnell, who is recovering from a fall earlier this year.

Beshear emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, "I've heard absolutely nothing back from Mitch McConnell. And while I do hope that he is getting better, I've known him my entire life. I wish him no harm. I actually wish him good health. His boss are the people of Kentucky." According to Newsweek, McConnell, 84, has faced several health challenges in recent years, and his absence from the Senate has raised concerns about his ability to serve.

The senator's office released a statement on August 6, indicating that McConnell had been discharged from a rehabilitation center and was continuing his recovery at home. However, Beshear and others, including some Republicans, have called for more direct communication from McConnell. The governor also urged Senate Majority Leader John Thune to ensure that all senators are capable of fulfilling their duties.

Beshear's comments reflect a broader call for accountability among elected officials, as he noted, "All he needs to do is call into this show for two minutes, or Fox News for two minutes, or do a video for two minutes to the people he's supposed to serve."

The situation has sparked discussions about the transparency of health-related absences in the Senate, with Beshear highlighting the need for clear communication to avoid speculation and uncertainty.