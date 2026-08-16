Tommy John, Baseball Legend, Dies At 83

Baseball legend Tommy John passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday (August 15) at his home in Florida, surrounded by his wife and family. Known for his remarkable career and the surgery that bears his name, John was a four-time MLB All-Star with 288 career wins. However, he is best remembered for undergoing a groundbreaking elbow surgery in 1974, which allowed him to continue his career after a torn ligament.

The procedure, now known as "Tommy John surgery," was performed by Dr. Frank Jobe and involved reconstructing John's elbow using a tendon from his right wrist. This surgery became a standard procedure, saving the careers of many pitchers, including stars like Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani. John's career spanned 26 seasons from 1963 to 1989, during which he played for teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox.

John's legacy extends beyond his playing days. He was a trailblazer in sports medicine, and his surgery has become a pivotal part of baseball history. Thousands of athletes have since benefited from the procedure, highlighting its significance in the sport.

Despite battling health issues, including bladder cancer, John remained grateful for his career and the support he received. His impact on baseball is profound, both on and off the field. Dr. Jobe once said that while the operation was not initially revolutionary, its application in sports changed the game forever.