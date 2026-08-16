Tropical Storm Lala Dumps Torrential Rain On Hawaii

Tropical Storm Lala has caused significant disruption across Hawaii, leaving tens of thousands without power as it slowly moves away from the islands. The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane, brought heavy rain and strong winds, particularly impacting the Big Island and Oahu.

As reported by CNN, more than 200,000 customers are without power, with nearly 70% of the Big Island affected. The storm has damaged or destroyed at least 100 homes, and officials have urged residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve. Tragically, one person died in a storm-related car accident, and several others were injured by falling trees.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green emphasized the importance of safety during a news briefing on Sunday. He urged residents to remain at home until it is safe to travel. The island of Oahu is under a flash flood warning, and heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

According to Civil Beat, the National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in steep terrain. The storm's impact has led to a record number of road closures and prolonged power outages. Emergency responders are expected to focus on urgent matters for the next 36 hours, with damage assessments beginning on Monday.

As Lala moves west, its most serious threat remains the torrential rain, which could cause additional flash flooding across the Hawaiian Islands. The National Guard and county officials are working to place resources in areas hardest hit by the storm.

Residents are advised to stay informed and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Governor Green has declared a state of emergency for Hawaii, emphasizing the need for caution and preparedness.