AK, WY, FL Hold Primaries, Special House Election In CA

On Tuesday (August 18), voters in Alaska, Wyoming, and Florida will participate in primary elections, while California holds a special election to fill a U.S. House seat. In Florida, the race to replace term-limited Governor Ron DeSantis has attracted a crowded field of Republican candidates, including Rep. Byron Donalds, who has the endorsement of President Trump. Democrats, including Rep. David Jolly, are also vying for the position, although the state has recently leaned Republican.

In California's 14th Congressional District, a special election will determine who will complete the term of former Congressman Eric Swalwell, who resigned amid sexual assault allegations. Two Democrats, State Sen. Aisha Wahab and Bay Area Rapid Transit Board President Melissa Hernandez, emerged from the June primary and will face off in the special election. According to Ballotpedia, the district is expected to remain under Democratic control, further narrowing the Republican majority in the House.

In Alaska, the primaries will advance the top four candidates to the November general election using ranked choice voting. The gubernatorial race features a diverse field, including former state officials and business leaders. Meanwhile, the Almanac of American Politics notes that the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Dan Sullivan and former Rep. Mary Peltola is expected to be competitive.

Wyoming's primaries will also take place, with key races including those for governor and U.S. Senate. The results of these elections will help shape the political landscape ahead of the November midterms.