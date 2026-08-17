Ariana Grande Reunites With Cynthia Erivo For Surprise 'Wicked' Duet
By Sarah Tate
August 17, 2026
Let us rejoicify! Glinda and Elphaba are reunited at last.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited for a surprise performance of their emotional Wicked duet during Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday (August 16), per People. The crowd was in for an unexpected treat when the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 33, brought out her Wicked costar and friend to sing "For Good," featured in the 2025 sequel Wicked: For Good.
In addition to the wickedly good tune, Grande and Erivo also sang the "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" medley they originally performed in the Wicked: One Wonderful Night TV special last year.
Grande wrapped up the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour earlier this month and shared a heartfelt post expressing gratitude to her fans.
"i am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude. thank you endlessly for the most special, beautiful, joyful and deeply fulfilling few months," she wrote on Instagram. "i will cherish every moment of this time with you all & these memories forever.
The petal musician is set to take a step back from the spotlight at the conclusion of her tour, which she previously explained was "not a reactive or impulsive" decision, adding, "It is something that I had decided, it's a plan I had quietly made a long time ago and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."