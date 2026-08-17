Ariana Grande Reunites With Cynthia Erivo For Surprise 'Wicked' Duet

Let us rejoicify! Glinda and Elphaba are reunited at last.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited for a surprise performance of their emotional Wicked duet during Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour stop at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday (August 16), per People. The crowd was in for an unexpected treat when the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 33, brought out her Wicked costar and friend to sing "For Good," featured in the 2025 sequel Wicked: For Good.

In addition to the wickedly good tune, Grande and Erivo also sang the "Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again" medley they originally performed in the Wicked: One Wonderful Night TV special last year.