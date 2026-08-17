Bucs' Mayfield To Play In Second Preseason Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to play in the team's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday (August 22) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Mayfield, along with other healthy starters, will take the field, marking Mayfield's first preseason appearance this year.

Mayfield sat out the Buccaneers' preseason opener, a 24-16 victory over the New York Jets, where rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels led the team with a strong performance. According to Buccaneers.com, the game against the Chiefs will be the only home game for Tampa Bay in August, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs, who lost their first preseason game to the Los Angeles Rams, may not field their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he continues recovering from knee surgery. The final decision on Mahomes' participation will be made by Chiefs coach Andy Reid later this week.

The Buccaneers have a strong preseason record against the Chiefs, winning five out of six previous matchups. This game also marks the first preseason meeting between the two teams since 2011.

Mayfield's performance is under scrutiny as he plays out the final year of his contract. The Buccaneers have the option to franchise-tag him next year, which would secure him for another season at nearly $47 million. However, Mayfield is seeking a long-term deal.

While Mayfield will play, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and defensive tackle Vita Vea will sit out. Egbuka is recovering from a sprained toe, and Vea is currently holding out due to contract disputes.

The game will be broadcast locally on WFLA-TV and can be heard on KFNZ (96.5 FM) in Kansas City and KNSS (98.7 FM) in Wichita.