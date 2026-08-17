Cardi B To Headline First-Ever Stadium Show For BZR WKND In Jamaica

By Tony M. Centeno

August 17, 2026

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is set to make history in Jamaica when she headlines her first-ever stadium show.

On Friday, August 14, BZR WKND announced the Bronx bombshell as the headliner of "Cardi B & Friends." The show will serve as the marquee event of BZR WKND's four-day celebration of music, culture, tourism, fashion, and entertainment. BZR WKND is going down October 16–19, 2026, beginning with the BZR WKND Welcome Party on Friday, October 16, followed by the TIDAL RAVE Beach Party: WYFL Edition on Saturday, October 17. "Cardi B & Friends" is happening on Sunday, October 18 before the BZR WKND Farewell Celebration on Monday, October 19.

"Following the incredible success of our inaugural event, we knew BZR WKND had to return even bigger," said BZR WKND organizers Ryan Burke and Roy “Gramps” Morgan. "Cardi B is one of the biggest artists in the world, and her first-ever headlining stadium concert in the Caribbean represents a defining moment not only for BZR WKND, but for Jamaica's live entertainment industry. We're proud to welcome fans from around the world for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend."

BZR WKND is heading into its fourth year following its sold-out, debut event with Chris Brown & Friends in 2023. Over 50,000 attendees are expected to arrive in Kingston, Jamaica, for the weekend-long event. The rest of the lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Early-bird tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 21.

Cardi B will headline BZR WKND following her anticipated performance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Bardi will take the stage along with Snoop Dogg, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson, BTS, Goo Goo Dolls and more. Tickets are available now.

Cardi B
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