Cardinals' Love To Miss Rest Of Preseason

The Arizona Cardinals' top rookie, Jeremiyah Love, is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason due to a high-ankle sprain. Love, the third overall pick in this year's NFL draft from Notre Dame, sustained the injury during the Cardinals' preseason-opening win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday (August 13). Despite the injury, Love showcased his potential by gaining 72 scrimmage yards on 14 touches, including 58 rushing yards on 11 carries.

According to Yahoo Sports, Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur mentioned that Love was more sore than anticipated and will be kept out this week to allow for healing. The team has labeled his status as "week-to-week."

The Cardinals have depth in the running back position with players like James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, Trey Benson, and Bam Knight. However, Benson is currently dealing with a left knee injury, and Conner is recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of last season.

Additionally, Reuters reports that the Cardinals' rookie class has faced a series of injuries. Rookie guard Chase Bisontis is on injured reserve due to a torn MCL, and fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor is out for the season with a knee injury.