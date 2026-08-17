Clippers Cleared of Salary Cap Violation

The NBA's investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers' alleged salary cap circumvention has reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing. According to ESPN, the league determined that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer did not funnel money to forward Kawhi Leonard through Aspiration, a defunct green banking company, via a "no show" promotional job.

The investigation, which began in September 2025, has now shifted focus to whether the introduction of Leonard to Aspiration and other team sponsors violated salary cap rules. The law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz led the inquiry, interviewing Clippers officials and former Aspiration employees. The NBA has not yet announced an official resolution or potential penalties against the team.

Throughout the investigation, both Ballmer and Leonard have denied any wrongdoing. Ballmer stated he had no knowledge of the $28 million endorsement deal between Leonard and Aspiration, while Leonard emphasized his commitment to the investigation process. Yahoo Sports reported that the NBA will not seek penalties without sufficient evidence.

The allegations initially surfaced following a report by ESPN contributor Pablo Torre, which suggested Ballmer orchestrated the endorsement deal to circumvent the league's salary cap. Aspiration's co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for unrelated fraud charges, adding complexity to the investigation.

As the investigation nears its conclusion, the Clippers' leadership remains confident. Clippers president Lawrence Frank expressed eagerness for the truth to emerge, while Leonard and Ballmer continue to cooperate with the league's efforts. The NBA is expected to finalize the investigation before the next season begins.