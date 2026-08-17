Congressman Jimmy Gomez Investigated By House Ethics Committee

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California, over allegations of sexual misconduct. The committee announced Monday (August 17) that it is reviewing claims that Gomez may have engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer, potentially violating the Code of Official Conduct.

The investigation follows reports that Gomez was seen kissing a younger aide in 2023. The House Ethics Committee emphasized that the announcement of an investigation does not imply a violation has occurred. Gomez, who is married, acknowledged "personal mistakes outside my marriage" but insists his actions were consensual and did not breach any laws or House rules.

Gomez expressed regret for the pain caused to his family and committed to cooperating with the investigation. He stated, "I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family." He also noted that he is seeking professional help to address the situation.

The allegations against Gomez were first reported by the New York Post, which detailed an incident involving Gomez and a staffer at a party in 2023. This investigation adds to a series of probes by the Ethics Committee this year, including cases involving other lawmakers such as Rep. Chuck Edwards and Rep. Cory Mills.

The committee's review of Gomez's actions is part of a broader effort to address misconduct within Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson recently endorsed a proposal to ban all sexual conduct between lawmakers and House staff, citing concerns about power imbalances.