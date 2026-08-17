Courtney Love Reveals 2019 Health Scare: 'I Was Going to Die'

Courtney Love opened up about a frightening health scare that nearly took her life — and how the experience influenced her upcoming album.

In a recent Instagram video, the Hole frontwoman revealed that she became seriously ill while visiting England in 2019, saying doctors warned her that she was going to die.

“I went to England in 2019, and when I went there, my body just exploded,” Love admitted in the clip. “I lost all my hair. I was about 100 pounds. And they told me I was going to die. I didn’t believe them.”

The rocker said her determination to push through the diagnosis was connected to experiences from her childhood, when she learned to question what adults told her was true.

“I never really lost my ability to see that f---ing red was red, despite them telling me that red was blue,” Love said. “And so when they said I was going to die, I just didn’t believe them. And somehow I got better. I’m healthy, which is amazing.”

The health crisis also informed the musician's new album, Love shared.

“I want to tour more than anything, and I want to sing,” she said. “That’s what keeps my soul and body happy.”