Cowboys Agree To Deal With Von Miller

Veteran pass rusher Von Miller is set to join the Dallas Cowboys for his 15th NFL season. The Cowboys announced on Sunday (August 16) that they have agreed to terms with the 37-year-old, who has a storied career in the NFL. Miller, a DeSoto High School and Texas A&M alumnus, will be returning to his roots in Texas.

Miller, who leads all active players with 138.5 career sacks, had nine sacks last season with the Washington Commanders. His addition to the Cowboys is expected to bolster their defense, as the team aims to improve from their 7-9-1 record last season. According to The Dallas Morning News, Miller's deal with the Cowboys is expected to become official soon, though the team will need to make a roster move to accommodate him.

Miller's career achievements include being a seven-time All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler, as well as winning two Super Bowls. He is tied for ninth on the all-time sack leaders list and needs just 3.5 more sacks to surpass Michael Strahan for sixth place. Yahoo Sports reports that Miller has been hinting at joining the Cowboys throughout the offseason, sharing photoshopped images of himself in a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys' interest in Miller aligns with their strategy to strengthen their defense. The New York Post notes that Miller will join a defense that includes players like Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary. As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, they hope Miller's experience and skill will help lead them to success.