Customers Detain Machete-Wielding Suspect During Attempted Jewelry Heist

Costco shoppers and employees in Greenville, South Carolina, helped detain a suspect armed with a machete and pickaxe during an attempted jewelry heist, according to police.

The Greenville Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery in progress at the Costco store on Woodruff Road. Authorities said Jose Alejandro Giraldo, age 24, allegedly broke into display cases at the jewelry counter while wielding a machete and pickaxe. Giraldo also claimed to have a gun when confronted by those in the store.

Customers and store employees managed to subdue Giraldo before officers arrived. One customer was injured while helping to restrain the suspect, and emergency medical services responded to the scene. The extent of the customer's injuries has not been released.

Police charged Giraldo with armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery. His mugshot was released by the Greenville County Detention Center. Officials continue to investigate the incident and have not announced any further charges at this time.