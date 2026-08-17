Former Dallas Cowboys Legend John Niland Dies At 82

The Dallas Cowboys community is mourning the loss of former offensive lineman John Niland, who passed away on Saturday (August 15) at the age of 82. Niland, a key figure in the Cowboys' history, died at his home in McKinney, Texas, according to a statement from his family on his Facebook page.

Niland's football career began at the University of Iowa, where he was a two-time All-American from 1963 to 1965. He was drafted fifth overall by the Cowboys in the 1966 NFL Draft. Niland played nine seasons with Dallas, earning six consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1968 to 1973 and three First Team All-Pro honors. He was a crucial part of the team that secured the Cowboys' first Super Bowl victory against the Miami Dolphins in January 1972.

After his time with the Cowboys, Niland played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 1975. His impact on the field was significant, as he helped protect legendary quarterbacks like Roger Staubach and opened running lanes for players such as Duane Thomas and Calvin Hill.

Niland's contributions to football were recognized through various honors, including his induction into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006. His family announced that his brain will be donated to the Boston University CTE Center to further research on the effects of professional sports on athletes' health.

He is survived by his wife, Shaughn, and daughters, Jordan and Haven. The Niland family expressed gratitude for the support and love shown by friends and fans throughout his career.