Frankie Valli's Rep Says Iconic Singer, 92, Faces 'Tough Times'

By Will Mendelson

August 17, 2026

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Frankie Valli is facing a difficult period as he continues to focus on his health.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday (Aug. 15), a representative for the 92-year-old music legend acknowledged that Valli has been going through a number of challenges.

“[Valli's] had some tough times, but he's getting through them, and he’s improving,” the rep told the outlet. “He is looking forward to being back on the road, and he is not retired.”

Back in May, the "Grease" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news that he and his vocal group, The Four Seasons, would be discontinuing their "Last Encores" farewell tour, citing health reasons.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health," the music icon wrote. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

The legendary music group kicked off their tour in 2023 and had been touring throughout the United States, slated to wrap this October, per their website.

Frankie ValliFrankie Valli & The 4 Seasons
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