Gunna Reveals The Secret To His Stunning Body Transformation

Gunna started his fitness journey shortly after being released from jail in December 2022 during the YSL RICO investigation. Since then, he changed his diet, including green juices, seeded grapes, ginger shots, salmon, steak, and vegetables. He also began working with a personal trainer and maintained a strict exercise regimen. After implementing his new diet and workout schedule, Gunna has lost over 30 lbs. and has transformed his body.



In September 2025, Gunna launched his Wunna Run 5K Club in New York City and has brought the program to various cities around the country, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and others. He said he started running to strengthen his physical and mental health.



"I started running for my mental health to block out whatever the outside world," Gunna said during his MH interview. "I think it just kind of like triggered me into getting that runner's high. But you just get out, you get to running and love finishing the job."



Watch Gunna's episode of "Gym & Fridge" above.