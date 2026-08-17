Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36

Hayden Panettiere, renowned for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Scream 4', passed away on Sunday at the age of 36. Her representative confirmed her passing to ABC News, although the cause of death remains unknown. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her representative stated, describing her as "an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her."

Panettiere began her acting career at just five years old, appearing in soap operas such as 'One Life to Live' and 'Guiding Light'. Her breakout role came in 2000 with 'Remember the Titans'. In 2006, she gained widespread fame as Claire Bennett in the NBC drama 'Heroes', appearing in 73 episodes. She later earned two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Juliette Barnes in 'Nashville', where she starred in 128 episodes from 2012 to 2018. On the big screen, she was well-known for her role as Kirby in 'Scream 4', a character she reprised in 'Scream VI' in 2023.

She had long spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and drugs, spending time in rehab in 2020 and ultimately getting sober. In 2023, her younger brother, Jansen, died unexpectedly at 28 from a heart condition. Reflecting on that loss a year later, she told People magazine that “when something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you.”