Hayden Panettiere's Preliminary Autopsy Shows No Trauma

The preliminary autopsy of actress Hayden Panettiere has revealed no signs of trauma contributing to her death. The 36-year-old was found unresponsive on Sunday (August 16) at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, further studies are needed to determine the cause and manner of her death, with a full report expected in about eight weeks.

Authorities, including the Greenville Police Department, have stated there are no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Panettiere was discovered by an acquaintance at the Judson Mill Lofts, and emergency services were called at approximately 1:51 p.m. Despite medical assistance, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Panettiere was known for her roles in the television series "Heroes" and "Nashville" and had a successful career in both acting and singing. She published a memoir in May titled _This Is Me: A Reckoning_, where she discussed her struggles with addiction and depression.

CBS4 Local reported that the 911 call described an apparent cardiac arrest and a possible overdose, though these have not been confirmed as causes of death. Panettiere's death comes just six days before what would have been her 37th birthday.

Panettiere's passing has prompted tributes from many, including Viola Davis and Selma Blair, who expressed shock and grief. The investigation into her death is ongoing, with authorities awaiting further autopsy results to provide more clarity.