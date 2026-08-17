Hot Boys Reunite During Rehearsal Ahead Of Cash Money & No Limit Tour

Birdman and Slim's Cash Money teamed up with Master P's No Limit Records to host their first-ever joint tour following the success of their massive "Verzuz" battle. The 17-city tour, which features a special guest performance by Boosie Badazz, is set to begin in Houston on September 11 and will hit up major markets across the U.S. before it wraps up in Cleveland on November 15.



The Big Tymers, Juvenile, B.G., Master P, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mac, Mercedes, Mr. Serv-On, and Choppa Style are confirmed to hit the stage. Lil Wayne and Turk weren't featured in any promotions or flyers when the tour was announced, but it looks like they could have something to do with the show after all.



Tickets for the show are on sale now. Check out the list of tour dates below.

