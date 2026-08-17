Jinny Lu Crowned World's Ugliest Dog in California

Jinny Lu, a six-year-old pug from Ukiah, California, has won the title of World's Ugliest Dog at the 50th Annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest held on Friday (August 14) at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California. Her owner, Michelle Grady, took home $5,000 in prize money, and Jinny Lu will soon appear on limited-edition Mug Root Beer cans and NBC's "Today" show.

Jinny Lu's journey to this victory was not an easy one. This was her fourth attempt at the title, having been the runner-up in 2025. According to Grady, Jinny Lu was rescued from the meat industry in South Korea and adopted through Pug Rescue of Northern California four years ago. Since then, she has become a beloved companion and a symbol of the importance of pet adoption. Grady told ABC 7 that Jinny Lu enjoys visiting elementary schools and hospice facilities to spread joy and educate about adoption.

The contest, known for celebrating the unique imperfections of dogs, featured nine competitors from around the world, including an albino Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix named Pinky, who placed second, and a Chihuahua mix named Otto, who came in third. The event, sponsored by Mug Root Beer, aims to promote animal rescue and adoption, encouraging people to look beyond appearances.

Mandy Clendenen, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Agricultural Association, emphasized the event's mission, saying, "We’re incredibly proud of what the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has become and grateful to have partners like MUG Root Beer who understand the heart behind it." The contest's larger purpose is to remind audiences that every dog deserves love and a chance at a happy life, regardless of their looks.