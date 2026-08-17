Jonas Brothers Reliving 'Burning Up Era' On Massive New Tour: See The Dates

The Jonas Brothers are burning up for fans once again.

On Monday (August 17), Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced they are hitting the road this year for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again in celebration of the music and memories from their first go around during the Burning Up Tour in 2008.

After a trio of previously-announced shows in New York in August, the tour kicks off September 25 in Boston and the JoBros will travel around to dozens of cities across North America before eventually wrapping up in Newark, New Jersey, on December 21. The Hey Jonas! podcast cohosts also revealed that they will be joined by several special guests on select dates throughout the tour, including Magnus Ferrell, Deleasa, All Time Low and younger brother Franklin Jonas.

"We can't wait to bring THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN across North America," they wrote on Instagram. "It's a celebration of the songs, the memories, and everything that made the burning up era so special, ALL OVER AGAIN."