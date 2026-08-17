Jonas Brothers Reliving 'Burning Up Era' On Massive New Tour: See The Dates
By Sarah Tate
August 17, 2026
The Jonas Brothers are burning up for fans once again.
On Monday (August 17), Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced they are hitting the road this year for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again in celebration of the music and memories from their first go around during the Burning Up Tour in 2008.
After a trio of previously-announced shows in New York in August, the tour kicks off September 25 in Boston and the JoBros will travel around to dozens of cities across North America before eventually wrapping up in Newark, New Jersey, on December 21. The Hey Jonas! podcast cohosts also revealed that they will be joined by several special guests on select dates throughout the tour, including Magnus Ferrell, Deleasa, All Time Low and younger brother Franklin Jonas.
"We can't wait to bring THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN across North America," they wrote on Instagram. "It's a celebration of the songs, the memories, and everything that made the burning up era so special, ALL OVER AGAIN."
"Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start," the group said in a statement. "The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you."
Here are all the dates announced for The Burning Up Tour All Over Again North American tour:
- August 20: New York, NY
- August 21: New York, NY
- August 22: New York, NY
- September 25: Boston, MA
- September 26: Machester, NH
- September 28: Toronto, ON
- September 30: Washington, DC
- October 1: Raleigh, NC
- October 2: Philadelphia, PA
- October 5: Miami, FL
- October 6: Orlando, FL
- October 8: Atlanta, GA
- October 9: Birmingham, AL
- October 11: Tampa, FL
- October 13: Charlotte, NC
- October 15: Indianapolis, IN
- October 16: Columbus, OH
- October 17: Lexington, KY
- October 19: Cleveland, OH
- October 20: Buffalo, NY
- October 22: Rosemont, IL
- October 25: Detroit, MI
- October 26: Pittsburgh, PA
- November 1: Milwaukee, WI
- November 2: St. Paul, MN
- November 3: Kansas City, MO
- November 5: Nashville, TN
- November 9: Oklahoma City, OK
- November 10: Dallas, TX
- November 13: Austin, TX
- November 14: San Antonio, TX
- November 17: Palm Desert, CA
- November 18: Los Angeles, CA
- November 21: San Francisco, CA
- November 22: Sacramento, CA
- November 27: Glendale, AZ
- November 28: Las Vegas, NV
- November 30: San Diego, CA
- December 2: Anaheim, CA
- December 5: Seattle, WA
- December 7: Salt Lake City, UT
- December 9 : Denver, CO
- December 10: Lincoln, NE
- December 12: Sioux Falls, SD
- December 15: Grand Rapids, MI
- December 19: Belmont Park, NY
- December 21: Newark, NJ
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10 a.m. local with an artist presale launching August 19. For more information, visit their website.