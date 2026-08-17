Jury Of 10 Women & 6 Men Selected To Hear 2Pac Murder Trial

Davis was arrested in 2023 and charged with one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and a gang activity enhancement. Prosecutors allege Davis is the man who coordinated the deadly shooting in 1996 as retribution against 2Pac following a brawl at the MGM Grand between the "California Love" rapper and Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson. In past interviews and his 2019 book, Davis admitted he was in the car that night when 'Pac and Knight were shot. However, following his arrest, Davis maintained that his statements in the book and past interviews were made "for entertainment purposes only." He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Suge Knight and some of 2Pac's family members are among more than 200 people who are on the prosecution's proposed witness list. The late rapper's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, his cousin Katari Cox, and his stepbrother, Maurice “Mopreme” Shakur, may be called upon to testify during the trial. Mopreme recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Davis and other "John Does" on behalf of 'Pac's estate. The lawsuit alleges the conspiracy to kill 2Pac goes beyond Davis, even though the 62-year-old is the only person to have been charged with the artist's death. Meanwhile, Knight has gone on the record and said he would not participate in the trial.



The trial is expected to last for a month. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday morning.