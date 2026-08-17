Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods Wed In Malibu

Karl-Anthony Towns, a star player for the New York Knicks, and Jordyn Woods, a model and entrepreneur, celebrated their wedding in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday (August 15). The couple, who have been together since 2020, exchanged vows at an outdoor venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The guest list was filled with Hollywood A-listers and NBA stars, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Towns' Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby. According to E! Online, Woods wore a stunning strapless gown with lace embellishments, while Towns opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The couple's journey to marriage began with a strong friendship, which eventually blossomed into romance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Towns and Woods announced their engagement on Christmas Day last year, sharing the joyous news on Instagram. USA Today reports that the wedding featured a flowered arch and guests dressed in black attire, adding to the elegant ambiance.

As reported by ESPN, the event concluded with guests receiving "Married in 5" hoodies, a nod to Towns' recent NBA Finals victory with the Knicks. The couple's relationship, marked by mutual support and shared milestones, continues to captivate fans and followers alike.