Karl-Anthony Towns And Jordyn Woods Wed In Malibu

By iHeartRadio

August 17, 2026

Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration
Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns, a star player for the New York Knicks, and Jordyn Woods, a model and entrepreneur, celebrated their wedding in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday (August 15). The couple, who have been together since 2020, exchanged vows at an outdoor venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The guest list was filled with Hollywood A-listers and NBA stars, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Towns' Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby. According to E! Online, Woods wore a stunning strapless gown with lace embellishments, while Towns opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The couple's journey to marriage began with a strong friendship, which eventually blossomed into romance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Towns and Woods announced their engagement on Christmas Day last year, sharing the joyous news on Instagram. USA Today reports that the wedding featured a flowered arch and guests dressed in black attire, adding to the elegant ambiance.

As reported by ESPN, the event concluded with guests receiving "Married in 5" hoodies, a nod to Towns' recent NBA Finals victory with the Knicks. The couple's relationship, marked by mutual support and shared milestones, continues to captivate fans and followers alike.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices